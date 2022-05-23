Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.