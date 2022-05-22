Skip to Content
California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school. Police say the alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them in appropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in Santa Ana. The 69-year-old man posted $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation. Detectives believe there could be more alleged victims.

