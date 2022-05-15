California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

By DAMIAN DOVARGANES and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday before he was stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.” The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church in the city of Laguna Woods. One person was killed and four others were critically wounded. Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community. Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.