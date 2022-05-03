Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a mass shooting that rocked California’s capital city a month ago. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday that three men have been charged with murder in the slayings. All three are eligible for death penalty but that decision has not been made yet. The gang feud erupted in gunfire before dawn April 3 as patrons of bars and nightclubs emptied out onto the streets in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed, including one man who was an alleged shooter. A dozen others were wounded by bullets — including two other alleged gunmen. Police say at least five people opened fire. Attorneys for two defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.