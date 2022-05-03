Police shoot man they say pointed gun at paramedics in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say pointed a gun at officers and paramedics at a downtown apartment complex. The police department says firefighters and paramedics reported a man with a weapon after they were called to the Rosslyn Lofts building around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say when police arrived, the man pointed the gun at officers and then locked himself inside the building. Police say the shooting occurred after SWAT officers tried to lure the man out using “less lethal” means. Officials didn’t say what prompted officers to open fire. The man died at the scene. A gun was recovered.