Ducks shot to death at Southern California park

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after several ducks were shot to death at a Southern California park. Four ducks were found dead two weeks ago at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa. Since then, at least three more ducks were killed and a goose was wounded and later euthanized.  About eight waterfowl have been killed so far, officials say. The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is currently treating a duck from the park that was shot with pellets. Park rangers and police are stepping up patrols at the park. 

The Associated Press

