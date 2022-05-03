Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Heard

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A a psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence, including sexual violence, she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The psychologist told jurors Tuesday at Depp’s libel trial that there is corroboration of many of the instances of abuse, including apologies and admissions made by Depp to Heard. Hughes is the first witness to take the stand on Heard’s behalf in the four-week trial after Depp rested his case earlier in the day. Depp sued for libel after Heard wrote a newspaper op-ed piece on her experience with domestic violence.