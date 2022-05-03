Body of missing hiker found near Southern California peak

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a hiker a day after people reported hearing someone yelling for help near a mountain trail in Southern California. The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain in the San Bernardino National Forest. Relatives said the 33-year-old was an experienced hiker but had not hiked the peak before. A helicopter crew was dispatched and spotted an unresponsive man at the base of a waterfall. A rescue operation was postponed Saturday night because of darkness. Carey’s body was recovered Sunday morning.