Coyote attack injures girl on Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A coyote attacked and injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach. A police spokesperson says the attack occurred Thursday night on the beach on the north side of Huntington Beach Pier. The girl was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working with California wildlife authorities to track and euthanize the coyote. The city has been conducting increased trapping efforts for several weeks and is asking residents to report coyote sightings.