Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained. San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference that the baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The child was abducted Monday from his apartment in San Jose by a man who was seen on video walking away with the baby in a carrier. Police say the people who have been detained include the man who was seen in the video and a woman who was with the child’s grandmother before the abduction. They did not provide details on the third person in custody.  

The Associated Press

