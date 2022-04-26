Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained. San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference that the baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The child was abducted Monday from his apartment in San Jose by a man who was seen on video walking away with the baby in a carrier. Police say the people who have been detained include the man who was seen in the video and a woman who was with the child’s grandmother before the abduction. They did not provide details on the third person in custody.