Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Glendale police have shot and killed a man they say he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun. Police say they tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police say the driver got out of the car with a gun and officers shot him. He died at the scene. A woman who also fled the SUV was taken into custody.