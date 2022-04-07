Police say armed bank robbery suspect killed in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police have shot and killed a suspected bank robber at a shopping plaza in Fontana. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after police began receiving 911 calls about a gunman robbing a Bank of America on Summit Avenue. Police say officers who were in the area for training quickly responded. Meanwhile, the man fled the bank to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant but then left. He was shot during a confrontation with officers behind the restaurant and died at the scene. Police say they recovered a handgun. Authorities didn’t immediately say whether the suspect fired any shots.