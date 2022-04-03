California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people have been killed and 12 injured in Sacramento in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire. Police say they are searching for at least one suspect. Fire department officials say some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the shooting has left his city with a broken heart as investigators search for clues.