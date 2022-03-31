4 hurt in Southern California recycling yard explosions

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been injured after a fire and a series of explosions at a Southern California metal recycling yard. The blasts Thursday morning in Montclair also sent blackened compressed gas canisters and shrapnel raining down on the surrounding neighborhood. Some cars were damaged and one man says debris ripped his pants leg. Four people went to hospitals but there’s no word on their conditions. Firefighters also evacuated about 50 people for more than four hours because of concerns that toxic chemicals were released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.