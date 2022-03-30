Dodgers’ Roberts expects Betts “in MVP talk” this season

By NORM FRAUENHEIM

Associated Press

GLEDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mookie Betts doesn’t have much left on his career checklist. Two World Series rings, an AL MVP, five Gold Gloves and a batting title. He’s even bowled several perfect games. Indeed, Betts hasn’t left many pins standing. But there is one. The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping for an encore, a National League MVP to go along with his AL honor won with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he “can’t imagine him not being in the MVP talk this season.”