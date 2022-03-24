Jin Young Ko back on top of LPGA leaderboard at JTBC Classic

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Jin Young Ko picked up where she left off three weeks ago in Singapore on Thursday in the first round of the JTBC Classic. The top-ranked Ko shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 at Aviara Golf Club to take a one-stroke leader over Nanna Koerstz Madsen. The victory in Singapore in her only other LPGA Tour start of the year was her sixth in her last 10 tournaments and 13th overall. On Thursday, the South Korean star extended her tour record for consecutive rounds in the 60s to 16 and sub-par rounds to 31. Koerstz Madsen won in Thailand two weeks ago to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history.