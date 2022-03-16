Report: Raiders cutting DE Carl Nassib

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with defensive lineman Carl Nassib in a salary cap move after two mostly unproductive seasons. ESPN reported that the Raiders will cut Nassib in a move that will save them $8 million in room on this year’s salary cap as of June. Nassib’s biggest impact with the Raiders came off the field last June when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib got strong support from his teammates and the organization.