Acting sheriff in Del Norte county charged with voter fraud

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — An acting sheriff in far Northern California is facing voter fraud charges in connection with his efforts to run for the job. Randy Waltz was appointed sheriff of Del Norte County six months ago after his predecessor unexpectedly resigned. Prosecutors there said he listed an address that was not his permanent residence when he submitted nomination papers and declared his candidacy for the job last month. The said he listed the address of a short-term rental as his official residence on voter registration forms several days before he filed candidacy papers. Waltz declined to comment on the charges.