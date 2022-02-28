Skip to Content
Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot his three children, one other person and himself at a California church on Monday was estranged from the kids’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, an official says. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children, and the fourth victim, an adult, was the chaperone. The shooter’s identity wasn’t immediately released. 

The Associated Press

