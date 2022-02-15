Southern California weather pivots from heat to rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s midwinter summer break has given way to dramatically cooler weather with chances of rain and mountain snow. Winter weather advisories are going into effect Tuesday in mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region was under a heat advisory for temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Some light rain and drizzle was reported in the San Francisco Bay Area as the cold, low-pressure system moved south but it appears most of precipitation will fall in Southern California. Snowfall could impact travel on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.