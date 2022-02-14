Oakland says goodbye to former Raiders coach John Madden

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When John Madden died in December, his widow Virginia knew exactly where she wanted to honor her late husband’s life. The place where Madden first came to fame, prowling the sideline at the Oakland Coliseum as the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Raiders. A few thousand fans showed up for the tribute to the Hall of Fame coach and iconic broadcaster. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre called Madden a “larger-than-life figure.”