Navy says SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says one Navy SEAL candidate has died and a second is in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos. The Navy says both were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy says neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week. The test is part of a class that involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado on Friday. The other was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.