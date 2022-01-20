USC frats must post guards at parties after abuse claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms. The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance of spring fraternity recruiting known as rush follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several of the college’s fraternities last year. The resumption of social activities will not apply to several fraternities that have been suspended. An investigation of sexual abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs.