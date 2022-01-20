Deputy shoots and wounds armed man in Orange County store

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was armed with a gun and a knife inside a Southern California Walmart was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called Wednesday evening to the store in the Foothill Ranch section of Lake Forest on reports that people were trying to commit fraud by returning items they had not purchased. The department says the man was uncooperative with deputies’ commands and was shot when he produced a weapon. He was reported to be in surgery at a hospital. Two other people matching descriptions of two who fled the store were later detained.