Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:09 am

U. of Michigan settlement latest in school sex abuse payouts

MGN

By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press

A financial payout for more than 1,000 people — mostly men — who say they were sexually assaulted by former University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson is the latest multimillion-dollar settlement involving schools faced with sexual misconduct scandals. The $490 million settlement announced Wednesday by the Ann Arbor school is just $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its own sport doctor, Larry Nassar.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content