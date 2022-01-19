New approach to teaching race in school divides New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — A proposal to overhaul New Mexico’s social studies standards has stirred debate over how race should be taught, with thousands of parents and teachers weighing in on changes that would dramatically increase instruction related to racial and social identity beginning in kindergarten. New Mexico officials say they hope their standards can be a model for social studies teaching that is culturally responsive as student populations grow increasingly diverse and states around the country look to update course offerings.