Man gets life sentence for deadly California rampage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted of a Southern California rampage that included shootings, carjackings and murder has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole by a judge who called him “evil personified.” Thirty-eight-year-old Artyom Gasparyan was sentenced Tuesday in Los Angeles. In August, a jury convicted him of more than 30 criminal charges. Prosecutors say that in 2015 and January 2016, Gasparyan committed carjackings, armed robberies and shootings that wounded several people and left one man dead. Police shot him after a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway.