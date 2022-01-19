Bucs WR Mike Evans focused on team, not individual success

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Evans has no interest in debating where he ranks among the NFL’s best pass catchers. The only receiver in league history to begin a career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is comfortable with who he is, as well as his value to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite a sore hamstring that sidelined him one game and part of a second, the 28-year-old Bucs star finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns. Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams this week in a NFC divisional playoff game. The winner advances to the NFC championship game.