Bears interview 49ers’ pro personnel director Carthon for GM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager job. Carthon has spent 14 seasons in personnel departments, the past five in his current role. He was a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 and was the Rams’ director of player personnel from 2012 to 2016. The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11. Carthon is one of nine people to interview for the GM opening.