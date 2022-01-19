Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The Biden administration has announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects aimed at easing the supply chain problem. The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal. The projects include upgrades to improve shipping on the Ohio River, the Port of Long Beach in California and Norfolk Harbor in Virginia. That’s according to a White House fact sheet. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, prompting delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.