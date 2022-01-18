Skip to Content
Man with knife fatally shot by Southern California police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with a knife was shot and killed in a confrontation with Southern California police. The incident began late Monday with a call reporting a fire in the city of Huntington Park. Firefighters did not find a fire but were confronted by the man, who threatened them and stated that he had a weapon. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Kusayanagi says firefighters called Huntington Park police, who used less-lethal rounds that did not have much effect on the suspect. Kusayanagi tells KTLA-TV the man was brandishing the knife toward officers and acting erratically before one officer fired. The man died at the scene.

