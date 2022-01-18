Huntington Park police shoot, kill knife-wielding man

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Huntington Park police have shot and killed a man they say came toward officers with a knife. It happened just after midnight Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters answering a report of a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Monday didn’t find a blaze but they were confronted by a man who claimed to have a weapon. Police were called and tried three times to get the man to drop a knife he was holding during a chase. Less-lethal rounds were fired at the man during the confrontations. Authorities say the man was shot when he advanced on officers.