First woman nominated to be Los Angeles fire chief

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 22-year fire service veteran has been nominated to become the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department. Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley would become the first female fire chief for the nation’s second-largest city if Tuesday’s nomination by Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed by the City Council. Crowley currently holds the jobs of acting administrative operations chief deputy and fire marshal. She says that keeping the department operationally ready is her number one priority but will also focus on firefighter safety, physical health and overall emotional well-being as well as diversity, inclusion and equity.