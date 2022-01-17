LeBron scores 25 as Lakers end three-game skid, beat Jazz

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points and Stanley Johnson had 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-95 win over the Utah Jazz. Russell Westbrook added 15 points and the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, rebounding after an ugly 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets two days earlier. Mike Conley had 20 points and Rudy Gobert had a double double with 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz.