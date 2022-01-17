Diver dies after going missing near California oil platform

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a commercial diver who went missing in the ocean near an oil platform off Southern California has been found dead. The Coast Guard says the search began Sunday morning in the area surrounding the oil processing facility known as platform Elly, off Huntington Beach. Sonar equipment on a Long Beach Fire Department vessel located the missing person’s body around 3 p.m. The diver’s identity has been withheld pending the notification of relatives.