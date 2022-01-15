No. 3 UCLA beats Oregon St. 81-65 behind Juzang’s 24 points

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half when No. 3 UCLA pulled away to beat Oregon State 81-65. Jaylen Clark added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in his first career start for the Bruins. He replaced Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had a left ankle injury. UCLA improved to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Dashawn Davis and Jarod Lucas had 12 points each for the Beavers. They fell to 3-13 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12. Oregon State is winless in five road games this season.