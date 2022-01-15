2 Southern California childcare workers suspected of abuse

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two inland Southern California childcare workers have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after an 8-month old boy was brought to a hospital with skull fracture. San Bernardino sheriff’s officials say an investigation began after the boy who attended Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga was hospitalized last September. Officials say the two employees conspired to conceal the child’s injuries and neglected his well-being. Representatives for Kiddie Academy did not return a call Saturday seeking comment.