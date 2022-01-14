Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. The ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed in the media as “Pharma Bro” in 2020. Shkreli’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.