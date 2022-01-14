Police shoot, kill man with hammer at California museum

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a 34-year-old man who they say broke into a museum in California’s San Joaquin Valley and charged at the officers with a hammer. Edgar Morfin Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday after two officers opened fire at the Meux Home Museum in downtown Fresno. The officers, whose names have not been released, are now on administrative leave. One of them initially tried to subdue Mendoza with a stun gun but he pulled out the darts. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says officers were called to the Victorian Age museum, which has been closed for cleaning, following a report of a potential burglary in progress.