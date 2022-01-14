Skip to Content
AP California
Police: Killing of woman in Los Angeles store was random

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say the killing of a young woman in a Los Angeles store where she worked was a random attack with no known motive. A customer found 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer of Pacific Palisades dead on the floor of the Hancock Park Thursday afternoon. A police statement Friday says evidence leads detectives to believe the suspect is a homeless man who was not known to the victim and randomly walked in. Police say the man attacked the victim with a knife and fled through the back door. Video recorded the masked suspect walking in the alley at the rear of the crime scene. 

The Associated Press

