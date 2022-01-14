Man from Mexico dies in federal custody at US border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 38-year-old man from Mexico has died in federal custody in San Diego after he was detained on an accusation of crossing the border illegally. Authorities are investigating his Wednesday death. The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly went into medical distress in the cargo area of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after he was taken into custody by a border patrol agent. The border patrol agent, whose name also has not been made public, allegedly detained the man “without incident or force” after he climbed the fences west of the port of entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.