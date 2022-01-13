Los Angeles County sues warehouse owner over gas stench

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County says it is suing tenants and property owners of a warehouse where a fire released illegally-stored chemicals into a drainage channel and caused a stench that lasted for weeks. The lawsuit claims the hydrogen sulfide gas odor caused a public nuisance affecting thousands of residents in the city of Carson. The suit alleges the tenants and owners of the storage facility were aware of the hazards at the site and failed to take steps to prevent the dangerous conditions that led to the fire. The court filing names 10 defendants.