10 years later, Costa Concordia disaster vivid for survivors

By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia disaster with a daylong commemoration on Thursday. The events include a Mass and will end with a candlelit vigil near the moment of impact: 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2012, when the Concordia slammed into a reef off Giglio island and then capsized. The events will honor the 32 people who died that night, the 4,200 survivors, but also the residents of Giglio who took in passengers and crew and then lived with the Concordia carcass for another two years until it was righted and hauled away for scrap.