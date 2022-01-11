Wise eyes a three-peat, Gu eyes history in freestyle skiing

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

American freestyle skier David Wise heads to the Winter Olympics eyeing a three-peat on the halfpipe. Wise won gold in Sochi in 2014 and in Pyeongchang in 2018. The 31-year-old is returning to form after breaking his femur in 2019. The Nevada native heads to China with momentum after finishing second in a final Olympic tune-up. On the women’s side, 18-year-old Eileen Gu will attempt to medal in three disciplines: halfpipe, slopestyle and Big Air. Gu was born in California but will compete for China, where her mother was born. Gu says she made the choice to help grow the sport in her mother’s native country.