US women, men have not committed to single-pay structure
By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer
The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation says the unions for the women’s and men’s national teams have not committed to agreeing to a single pay structure. But Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone wrote in a letter to fans that the organization is encouraged the two sides are willing to discuss the possibility. The federation went public with its proposal for a single pay structure in September and met jointly with the two unions, who under federal law are not obligated to reach similar collective bargaining agreements.