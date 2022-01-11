Off-duty Los Angeles police officer slain in attack

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a shootout with several assailants who approached him in a neighborhood. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County. The Sheriff’s Department says a pickup truck approached the off-duty officer, and several suspects got out. An argument ensued and the shooting occurred. The pickup then drove off. Deputies responded to scene and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police Chief Michel Moore is urging the community to come forward with information.