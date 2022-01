NEW YORK (AP) — MLS Cup champion New York City FC will cross the country for a “home” match in the CONCACAF Champions League. NYCFC plays Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles in the Champions League round of 16. NYCFC will play the second leg on Feb. 23 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, home of LAFC. NYCFC cannot play the match at its home venues of Yankee Stadium or Citi Field because they are not CONCACAF-approved.