Molson Coors scraps Saint Archer, sells San Diego brewery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Seven years after purchasing San Diego’s Saint Archer Brewery, Molson Coors has discontinued the brand and sold the brewery and local taprooms to Illinois-based Kings and Convicts Brewing. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the move comes as the craft brewing industry deals with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer tastes toward seltzers and other alternatives to beer. Kings & Convicts, which owns San Diego-based Ballast Point Brewing, will take over Saint Archer’s roughly 50,000-square-foot brewery in Miramar. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.