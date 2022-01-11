Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:08 pm

Kin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California law

MGN

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The children of a deceased man who said he was molested as a child by a priest have sued the Roman Catholic church under a new California law that allows survivors to bring lawsuits for the suffering a loved one endured. The family of Jim Bartko filed the lawsuit last week in Alameda County Superior Court against the Diocese of Oakland. Bartko, a University of Oregon athletic department administrator, sued the church in 2020 but the case was dismissed when he died a few days later. His estate sued under a law that allows survivors to collect emotional damages he could have claimed if he prevailed in his case.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content