California makes it easier to hire teachers amid shortages

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is making it easier for school districts to hire teachers and other employees amid staffing shortages brought on by the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he has signed an executive order to allow schools more flexibility in staffing decisions like giving additional hours to substitute teachers and rehiring recent retirees for short stints. The order expires at the end of March. The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining school personnel statewide a week after some 6 million K-12 students returned to classrooms following winter break.